A view of a market that was closed over security fears as Taliban attacked parts of the city in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital of Helmand, Afghanistan, 02 August 2021. EFE-EPA/WATAN YAR

Afghan security forces stand guard in central Kabul after a 3 August 2021 insurgent attack on the defense minister's home and ensuing gun batttle left at least eight dead. EFE-EPA/JAWED KARGAR

Anti-Taliban rallies, which first erupted in Herat, have spread to other Afghan provinces as people chant Allahu Akbar (Allah is the greatest) to defy the insurgents, who used the Islamo-Arabic phrase as a war cry in their military campaign against foreign troops.

Loud chants of "Allahu Akbar" are now echoing across the country in the revival of one of the most influential religious slogans that had become intertwined with terrorism because Islamist extremists worldwide used it in their violent campaign.

The Afghans first used the slogan in Herat earlier this month as they took to their rooftops and the streets in defiance of the Taliban and in support of the government forces.

A similar rally in the capital followed after Taliban suicide attackers exploded a car bomb outside the house of Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Muhammadi.

Videos of the uprising movement by the people soon flooded the social media after residents took to the streets.