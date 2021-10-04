The theme of freedom underpins much of Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar’s work, but in "Parallel Mothers", a drama about "imperfect motherhood", the filmmaker doubles down on his political engagement by contributing his two cents to a sensitive national debate -- Spain’s "moral debt" over the people who were disappeared during the Spanish Civil War.

"Spain has a very bad relationship with its past, it is intrinsic to our culture," he said in an interview with Efe in which he said the Law of Democratic Memory that the Spanish government sent to Congress last July and still pending approval is "more than timely". EFE