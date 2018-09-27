Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora hit a game-ending single with two outs in the 10th inning, helping the Cubs win 7-6 against Pittsburgh Pirates and advance to the finals, shortly after they had secured a playoff spot.
The National League Central-leading Cubs (92-66) had earlier in the evening clinched their fourth straight postseason appearance when Milwaukee beat St. Louis.
With the win the Brewers have also managed an entry into the finals and are half a game behind the Cubs to win the League.
In the 10th inning, Almora had hit a single to the left field driving in the run that sealed the Cubs' victory against the Pirates (80-77).
Jose Osuna and Corey Dickerson had secured homers for the Pirates.
The winner was the closer Brandon Kintzler (3-3), who worked two-thirds perfect innings.
The defeat was shouldered by Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez (4-3), who in two thirds of an inning allowed a base hit and a run.