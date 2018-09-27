Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson (R) celebrates with Pittsburgh Pirates third base coach Joey Cora (L) after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Jordan Luplow (R) dives into third base with a triple as Chicago Cubs third baseman David Bote (L) takes the throw from the outfield in the fifth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Justin Wilson reacts as he gives up a two RBI double to Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Starling Marte that tied the score in the ninth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Cubs second baseman Mike Freeman (R) forces out Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz (L) and turns a double play on Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Pablo Reyes in the tenth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. hits a walk off single to drive in Chicago Cubs pinch runner Terrance Gore against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the tenth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora hit a game-ending single with two outs in the 10th inning, helping the Cubs win 7-6 against Pittsburgh Pirates and advance to the finals, shortly after they had secured a playoff spot.

The National League Central-leading Cubs (92-66) had earlier in the evening clinched their fourth straight postseason appearance when Milwaukee beat St. Louis.

With the win the Brewers have also managed an entry into the finals and are half a game behind the Cubs to win the League.

In the 10th inning, Almora had hit a single to the left field driving in the run that sealed the Cubs' victory against the Pirates (80-77).

Jose Osuna and Corey Dickerson had secured homers for the Pirates.

The winner was the closer Brandon Kintzler (3-3), who worked two-thirds perfect innings.

The defeat was shouldered by Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez (4-3), who in two thirds of an inning allowed a base hit and a run.