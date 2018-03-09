Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren in action during a Formula One pre-season test session at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, Spain, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

McLaren's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso on Friday resumed the Formula One pre-season testing held at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona after his car engine was changed.

Earlier on, the two-time world champion was forced to withdraw after completing only seven laps from the final day's morning session due to an oil leak.

"Fernando Alonso... is back at #F1Testing!" read a tweet on the official F1 feed.

Alonso's car then spent over four hours in the garage, missing the rest of the morning session.

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen set the pace in the final morning session.

Alonso had been expected to have a day without technical problems after his teammate Stoffel Vandoorne got past Thursday's sessions with 151 laps.

The season-opening race is set to take place in Melbourne on Mar. 25.