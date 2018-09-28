Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing during the first practice session at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing during the first practice session at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

A grid penalty was handed to Red Bull drivers Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, Toro Rosso drivers France's Pierre Gasly and New Zealand's Brendon Hartley and McLaren's Spaniard Fernando Alonso on Friday ahead of the Russian Formula One Grand Prix over exceeding the engine change limit.

The Formula 1 rules state three engine changes for a single season and those who exceed this limit are penalized by being dropped to the back of the grid, as it is the case for those five drivers.

"But with all five drivers doing so at the same time, the order they will line up on the grid is determined by when those new elements are first used on track," F1 said on its website.

Replacing Alonso in the first free practice, Briton Lando Norris, McLaren's new driver starting from 2019, was the first to do change the engine, allowing the Spaniard to lead Ricciardo, Vertsppen, Gasly and Hartley for Sunday's race.