Ivorian reggae legend Seydou Kone (R), better known by his artistic name Alpha Blondy, performs on stage with a young boy he brought up from the crowd, in Nairobi, Kenya, 22 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

With 22 albums under his belt and a recording career that spans almost forty years, Ivorian reggae legend Alpha Blondy is a staunch defender of the African continent and says it should not be compared to Europe.

The 66-year-old musician has always used music to create political art and his aim through his music is to spread a message of unity, Blondy told Efe in an interview.