Sculptor Petra Deschler'Äôs workshop creates carved figurines in Oberammergau, Germany, the small alpine town has a carving tradition dating back beyond the 16th Century.
A visual story by Philipp Guelland
Jumping jacks in venetian costumes lie on the workbench in sculptor Petra Deschler'Äôs workshop in Oberammergau, Germany, 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
Carved figurines stand on a shelf in sculptor Petra Deschler'Äôs workshop in Oberammergau, Germany, 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
A head carved from limewood lies on the workbench in sculptor Petra Deschler'Äôs workshop in Oberammergau, Germany, 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
Wood sculptor Petra Deschler drills a hole into the arms of a jumping jack in her workshop in Oberammergau, Germany, 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
Wood sculptor Petra Deschler carves a head in her workshop in Oberammergau, Germany, 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
Wood sculptor Petra Deschler takes a tool as she carves a head in her workshop in Oberammergau, Germany, 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
Wood sculptor Petra Deschler shows a head in the making (R) next to a finish jumping jack in her workshop in Oberammergau, Germany, 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
