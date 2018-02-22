Police officers clash with supporters during riots prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32, second leg soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

A police officer died here Thursday night after suffering a heart attack during altercations that erupted near San Mames Stadium prior to a Europa League match between home side Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow, law-enforcement officials told EFE.

The officer, who passed away at Bilbao's Basurto Hospital, was identified as 50-year-old Inocendio Arias Garcia.

A flare hurled by a Spartak supporter had landed near the officer during the unrest, EFE observed at the scene.

Police said the clashes erupted when several hundred Russian fans - escorted by members of the Ertzaintza, the police force serving Spain's Basque Country autonomous region - were arriving outside the stadium and came under attack by radical Athletic fans who threw bottles and other objects at them.

After the clashes had been brought under control before 8 pm and the match began, the Russian fans continued setting off flares inside the stadium.

Earlier, five individuals, at least three of whom were identified as radical Spartak supporters, were detained on the esplanade outside the stadium by members of the Ertzaintza.

The altercations began as radical supporters of both teams converged suddenly on the esplanade from nearby streets.

The regional government's Public Safety department said the Ertzaintza charged at the Spartak hooligans on several occasions after they set off flares and overturned several trash containers near the stadium.

In addition to the death of the police officer, one person was treated by medical personnel after suffering an injury above an eye.