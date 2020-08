Members of the Kayapo ethnic group block the B3-163 road in protest against the scarce health resources assigned to them, against the Ferrograo railway and the invasion of their lands by illegal mining, in Novo Progresso, in the south of the Amazonian state of Para, Brazil, 18 August 2020. EPA/ Ernesto Carriço

A group of indigenous people on Tuesday held a protest blockading highway BR-163, an important road that crosses Brazil from north to south, against a lack of medical assistance for COVID-19, environmental concerns and the president's infrastructure plans for the Amazon.

Members of the Kayapó ethnic group sat on the asphalt in Novo Progresso municipality in the Amazonian state of Pará, located in the north of Brazil, waiting to be heard by regional authorities.EFE-EPA

