Plywood that comes alive as a mural sculpture, clothing made from plastic mesh and bicycle tires and a Cubanized version of The New Yorker have been brought together in an interdisciplinary art exposition in Havana that pays tribute via art and graphic design to Cuba's rich poster tradition.
"Conexiones" - with Spain's Concha Fontenla as curator - will be open to the public starting this week at the Factoria Habana gallery, an ambitious project that brings together the work of 43 contemporary artists and designers in a heterogeneous tribute to Cuban "graphic design" that, in addition, serves to erase borders between different disciplines.