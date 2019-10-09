Spain's Concha Fontenla, the curator for the Conexiones art exhibition at the Factoria Habana gallery in Old Havana, Cuba, poses for a photo on Oct. 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Visitors view modern Cuban artwork on display at the Conexiones art exhibition at the Factoria Habana gallery in Old Havana, Cuba, on Oct. 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Visitors view modern Cuban artwork on display at the Conexiones art exhibition at the Factoria Habana gallery in Old Havana, Cuba, on Oct. 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Artists Ernesto Garcia and Sandra Pérez pose in front of their joint artwork on display at the Conexiones art exhibition at the Factoria Habana gallery in Old Havana, Cuba, on Oct. 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Cuban graphic designer Arnulfo Espinosa speaks with EFE during at the "Conexiones" exhibition of modern Cuban artwork on display at the Factoria Habana gallery in Old Havana, Cuba, on Oct. 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Plywood that comes alive as a mural sculpture, clothing made from plastic mesh and bicycle tires and a Cubanized version of The New Yorker have been brought together in an interdisciplinary art exposition in Havana that pays tribute via art and graphic design to Cuba's rich poster tradition.

"Conexiones" - with Spain's Concha Fontenla as curator - will be open to the public starting this week at the Factoria Habana gallery, an ambitious project that brings together the work of 43 contemporary artists and designers in a heterogeneous tribute to Cuban "graphic design" that, in addition, serves to erase borders between different disciplines.