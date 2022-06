Luis y Yuka Mendo, the couple who started "Almost Perfect", an art residency created by a Spanish-Japanese couple, invites creators to discover the Japanese city, produce and exhibit their works. EFE/Edurne Morillo

An artistic residence in the Kuramae district in Tokyo invites creators to expand their horizons by discovering the Japanese city and exhibiting their works.



The Almost Perfect project was born in October 2018 with the vision of a Spanish-Japanese couple, Luis and Yuka Mendo, who sought to create a space where artists could get away from their day-to-day life in their home countries, explore new projects or redirect their career. EFE



