Dressed in feathers, ribbons and colorful outfits, the Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli gather in front of the courthouse where Derek Chauvin, the ex-police officer accused of killing the African-American George Floyd, is being held in Minneapolis, Minnesota (US). EFE-EPA/Álex Segura

Dressed in feathers, ribbons and colorful outfits, the Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli gather in front of the courthouse where Derek Chauvin, the ex-police officer accused of killing the African-American George Floyd, is being held in Minneapolis, Minnesota (US). EFE-EPA/Álex Segura

Dressed in feathers, ribbons and colorful outfits, the Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli gather in front of the courthouse where Derek Chauvin, the ex-police officer accused of killing the African-American George Floyd, is being held in Minneapolis, Minnesota (US). EFE-EPA/Álex Segura

Dressed in feathers, ribbons, and colorful attire, the traditional Mexica-Nahua cultural group, Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli, performed outside the court where a trial is underway against Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with killing African-American George Floyd.

The demonstration Monday was held to call for an end to brutality against minorities in the United States. EFE