An undated handout photo provided by Enrique López Mañas, shows him on a flight from Qatar to Vietnam. EFE/HANDOUT/Enrique López Mañas

An undated handout photo provided by Enrique López Mañas, shows most of the eight passengers on a flight from Qatar to Vietnam. EFE/HANDOUT/Enrique López Mañas

An undated handout photo provided by Enrique López Mañas, shows him alone on a bus from the airport to his quarantine hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. EFE/HANDOUT/Enrique López Mañas

After an arduous bureaucratic process, travelers who manage to enter Vietnam leave the international airport in personal protective equipment (PPE), travel alone in buses protected with plastic, and then quarantine for two weeks in government-designated hotels.

Vietnam closed its doors to tourism in March to curb the spread of Covid-19, and now getting back in is an odyssey for both nationals on repatriation flights and foreign workers and investors who manage to meet the strict requirements of the Communist authorities. EFE-EPA