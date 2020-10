It may sound like something straight out of a science fiction novel but insects have already become part of the fight against climate change, food insecurity and waste as well as offering a business opportunity that is attracting a growing number of investors.

French-Tunisian start-up nextProtein makes protein powder from fly larvae for use in animal feed and fertilizers, providing a sustainable alternative to staple products like soybean and wheat. EFE-EPA

