Ukraine marked on Wednesday the International Day for the Protection of Children, but hardly no children were seen celebrating in the war-torn country that has been under Russian aggression for nearly 100 days.
At least two children have been killed everyday since the Russian invasion began on February 24, according to the United Nations. Most of the victims were killed in attacks using explosive weapons in populated areas, the UN said.
“Russia is stealing the childhood of our children, it wants to destroy our future,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.