Photograph of a cat that lost an eye during a Russian bombardment in the residential neighborhood of Saltikva, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 01 June 2022. EFE/Esteban Biba

Photograph of damage to a public school in the Saltivka residential neighborhood, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 01 June 2022. EFE/Esteban Biba

Photograph of the remains of a soldier in a public school in the Saltivka residential neighborhood, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 01 June 2022. EFE/Esteban Biba

Children's Day in Ukraine marked by the effects of the war on children

Ukraine marked on Wednesday the International Day for the Protection of Children, but hardly no children were seen celebrating in the war-torn country that has been under Russian aggression for nearly 100 days.

At least two children have been killed everyday since the Russian invasion began on February 24, according to the United Nations. Most of the victims were killed in attacks using explosive weapons in populated areas, the UN said.

“Russia is stealing the childhood of our children, it wants to destroy our future,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.