View of portraits of doctors who died from covid-19, exhibited today on the boardwalk of the Miraflores district, in Lima, Peru 29 January 2021. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

View of portraits of doctors who died from covid-19, exhibited today on the boardwalk of the Miraflores district, in Lima, Peru 29 January 2021. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

View of portraits of doctors who died from covid-19, exhibited today on the boardwalk of the Miraflores district, in Lima, Peru 29 January 2021. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

View of portraits of doctors who died from covid-19, exhibited today on the boardwalk of the Miraflores district, in Lima, Peru 29 January 2021. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

View of portraits of doctors who died from covid-19, exhibited today on the boardwalk of the Miraflores district, in Lima, Peru 29 January 2021. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

A row of almost 300 portraits of healthcare professionals who have died from Covid-19 lines the sidewalk outside the Medical College of Peru in the capital Lima.

The memorial was launched in June 2020 with around 45 portraits to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the campaign against the virus. Currently, a new portrait is added every two days on average as Covid-19 continues to surge through the South American country.EFE-EPA

fgg/jt