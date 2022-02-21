Ecuador’s Andean communities on Sunday celebrated an indigenous harvest festival after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Pawkar Raymi, also known as the Festival of Flowering Maize, is Ecuador’s equivalent of Carnival and is a celebration of gratitude for Pacha Mama’s (Mother Earth) offerings.

Peguche — a Kichwa indigenous community in the canton of Otavalo, Imbabura province (north) — locals took to the streets from the early hours dressed in traditional costumes for this year’s celebration which was also awarded intangible cultural heritage status in Ecuador.

(...)