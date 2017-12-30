Finalist Roberto Bautista Agut, of Spain, poses with his trophy next to Homaid Al Shimmari, deputy CEO of Mubadala, after losing to South Africa's Kevin Anderson at the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in action against South Africa's Kevin Anderson during the final of the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

South Africa's Kevin Anderson poses with the trophy next to Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, vice chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, after winning the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

South Africa's Kevin Anderson defeated Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 7-6 (7-0) Saturday to win the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

Anderson, the 2017 US Open runner-up to Spaniard Rafael Nadal, played more solidly than Bautista Agut, who failed to rally in the second set.

This is the first time Anderson has won the title at the exhibition tournament, which the so-called "Big Four" - Swiss great Roger Federer, Nadal, Serbian star Novak Djokovic and Britain's Andy Murray - have dominated.

The tournament ended up without many of the stars who had been expected to take part in the six-player event.

Nadal, Djokovic, Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka and Canada's Milos Raonic pulled out.

Organizers resorted to bringing in Murray to play a one-set match against Bautista Agut, who took the place of the injured Djokovic.

The Serbian star was forced to withdraw due to an elbow problem.