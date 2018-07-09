Kevin Durant (L) of the Golden State Warriors drives against Kyle Anderson (R) of the San Antonio Spurs in the first half of their NBA Western Conference first round Playoffs basketball game at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DARREN ABATE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The San Antonio Spurs declined to match an offer by Memphis Grizzlies for shooting guard Kyle Anderson on Sunday night.

They formally informed the Grizzlies - who offered 24-year-old Anderson a four-year contract worth $37 million - that they could sign Anderson as a free agent.

With Anderson, the Grizzlies are set to acquire a player who averaged 7.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per match last season, playing for an average of 26.7 minutes per game for the Spurs.

San Antonio had signed Anderson as the 30th pick of the 2014 NBA draft after he left the University of California, Los Angeles, following his freshman season.

Anderson is the second significant player leaving the Spurs, who on Friday announced the departure of veteran French playmaker Tony Parker, who signed with the Charlotte Hornets for two seasons with a $10 million contract after spending 17 seasons and winning four titles with the Spurs.

Another veteran, center Brook Lopez, signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks for the biannual exception of $3.4 million.

Lopez, 30, averaged 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per match in the 74 games he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bucks would be Lopez's third team after he joined the NBA in 2008 as the 10th pick for the New Jersey Nets.

He has a career average of 17.0 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Milwaukee would now focus on closing a deal with Australian power forward Jabari Parker, who is a restricted free agent.

Veteran Georgian center Zaza Pachulia is set to sign a $2.4 million one-season contract with the Detroit Pistons as an unrestricted free agent.

Pachulia, 34, played the last two seasons with current NBA champions Golden State Warriors and averaged 5.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season.

Spanish playmaker Jose Manuel Calderon also signed a one-year contract with Detroit, who have also signed Dwane Casey - named NBA Coach of the Year for his stint with the Toronto Raptors (59-23) last season - as their new coach.