Spanish soccer player Andres Iniesta (2-L) of J1 League club Vissel Kobe presents his uniform to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 18 January 2019. EPA/JIJI PRESS

Spanish soccer player Andres Iniesta (L) of J1 League club Vissel Kobe speaks to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 18 January 2019. EPA/JIJI PRESS

Spanish soccer player Andrés Iniesta on Tuesday struck a new role as the face of Japan's tourist organization (JNTO) in a deal to promote the country's attractions in a series of videos that officials hoped would bring more European visitors to the Asian nation.

The former Barcelona midfielder, who solidified himself as a hero at the Catalan club after a 16-year stint in the first team until he transferred to Vissel Kobe in the summer, featured in a series of videos that offered viewers a chance to see "Japan through Iniesta's eyes."

In the campaign, the 34-year-old explores some of the gastronomy and cultural offerings not only of his new hometown Kobe but also Nara.

His new side-job was published just four days after the soccer player met with the Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, with whom he expressed his desire to learn more about the country and its geography.

The tourism campaign was launched alongside a raffle in which participants can win prizes ranging from hats, signed Barcelona soccer balls, to return trips to Japan.

The tourism portal is a collaboration between JNTO and a travel company belonging to electronics giant Rakuten, which also owns Vissel and currently sponsors Barcelona.