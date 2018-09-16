American Angela Stanford hits a shot during the 4th round of the Evian Championship in Evian, France, on Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Angela Stanford, of the United States, poses with her trophy after winning the Evian Championship golf tournament in Evian, France, on Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

American Angela Stanford kisses her trophy after winning the Evian Championship golf tournament in Evian, France, on Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

United States golfer Angela Stanford on Sunday won her first-ever major title at the Evian Championship in a dramatic final round, finishing three under par with 68 strokes.

Her countrywoman Amy Olson had the lead heading into the final hole, but hit a double bogey to hand Stanford the win.

Stanford, 40, wrapped up the four-day event 12 under par with a total of 272 strokes here at the Evian Resort Golf Club in the southeastern French town of Evian-les-Bains.

Olson shared the second spot with three other golfers: South Korea's Kim Sei-Young and the United States' Austin Ernst and Mo Martin, each with a total of 273 strokes.

Stanford turned pro in 2000 and headed to the Evian Championship with the second spot at the 2003 US Open as her best result at a majors and with six titles under her belt.

South Korea's Ryu So-Yeon, world No. 3, wrapped up the Evian Championship tied for tenth, four strokes more than the winner, while world No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand was 36th.

Puerto Rico's Maria Torres, who co-led the rankings after the first two rounds, finished tied for 26th.

World No. 1 Park Sung-Hyun of South Korea did not make the cut on Friday.