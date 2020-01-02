All the animals at London Zoo were counted on Thursday as part of the annual stock take.
A visual story by Epa's Will Oliver.
Humboldt Penguins are fed and counted during the annual stock take of animals at the London Zoo in London, Britain, 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER
Humboldt Penguins are fed and counted during the annual stock take of animals at the London Zoo in London, Britain, 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER
A lioness stands beside a chalk board during the annual stock take of animals at the London Zoo, in London, Britain, 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER
A lioness stands beside a chalk board during the annual stock take of animals at the London Zoo, in London, Britain, 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER
A Giant African Land Snail is counted during the annual stock take of animals at the London Zoo in London, Britain, 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER
A Torney Owl is counted during the annual stock take of animals at the London Zoo in London, Britain, 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER
Squirrel Monkeys are counted during the annual stock take of animals at the London Zoo in London, Britain, 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER
Bactrian Camels are counted during the annual stock take of animals at the London Zoo in London, Britain, 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER
