Animals get blessing in Spain for Saint Anthony

Three priests bless a dog during traditional festivities of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, in Madrid, Spain, January 17.EFE/Zipi

A dog is blessed by a priest during Saint Anthony, the patron of animals, in Valencia, Spain, January 17. EFE/Ana Escobar

A woman holds her dog during a ceremony for Saint Anthony in the Church of El Salvador in Valladolid, Spain, January 17. EFE/Nacho Gallego

A dog licks a priest during Saint Anthony festivities in Madrid, Spain, January 17. EFE/Zipi

A priest blesses a falcon during Saint Anthony festivities in Mallorca, Spain, January 17. EFE/Lliteres

A dog waits in line to get blessed by a priest during Saint Anthony, patron of animals, in Valencia, Spain, January 17. EFE/Ana Escobar

A rat waits in line to get blessed by a priest during Saint Anthony, patron of animals, in Valencia, Spain, January 17. EFE/Ana Escobar

A priest blesses a horse during Saint Anthony festivities in Sant Lluís, Menorca, Spain, January 17. EFE/David Arquimbau