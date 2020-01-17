Scores of people around Spain took their pets to get blessed on Thursday to celebrate Saint Anthony, the patron of animals.
Visual story by Ana Escobar, Nacho Gallego, Lliteres, Zipi and David Arquimbau, EFE.
Animals get blessing in Spain for Saint Anthony
Three priests bless a dog during traditional festivities of Saint Anthony, patron of animals, in Madrid, Spain, January 17.EFE/Zipi
A dog is blessed by a priest during Saint Anthony, the patron of animals, in Valencia, Spain, January 17. EFE/Ana Escobar
A woman holds her dog during a ceremony for Saint Anthony in the Church of El Salvador in Valladolid, Spain, January 17. EFE/Nacho Gallego
A dog licks a priest during Saint Anthony festivities in Madrid, Spain, January 17. EFE/Zipi
A priest blesses a falcon during Saint Anthony festivities in Mallorca, Spain, January 17. EFE/Lliteres
A dog waits in line to get blessed by a priest during Saint Anthony, patron of animals, in Valencia, Spain, January 17. EFE/Ana Escobar
A rat waits in line to get blessed by a priest during Saint Anthony, patron of animals, in Valencia, Spain, January 17. EFE/Ana Escobar
A priest blesses a horse during Saint Anthony festivities in Sant Lluís, Menorca, Spain, January 17. EFE/David Arquimbau
Father Ángel, president of NGO Mensajeros de la Paz, blesses a dog during Saint Anthony festivities in Madrid, Spain, January 17. EFE/Zipi
