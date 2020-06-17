A keeper wearing a protective face mask plays with a giraffe during preparations for the reopening of Ragunan Zoo amid an easing of the large scale coronavirus restrictions, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Firemen wearing protective suits spray disinfectant during preparations for the reopening of Ragunan Zoo amid an easing of the large scale coronavirus restrictions, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

A keeper wearing a protective face mask cleans an elephant during preparations for the reopening of Ragunan Zoo amid an easing of the large scale coronavirus restrictions, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

A keeper wearing a protective face mask feeds giraffes during preparations for the reopening of Ragunan Zoo amid an easing of the large scale coronavirus restrictions, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

A fireman wearing a protective suits sprays disinfectant next to elephants during preparations for the reopening of Ragunan Zoo amid an easing of the large scale coronavirus restrictions, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Elephants were washed, giraffes fed and facilities disinfected on Wednesday as Jakarta’s Ragunan Zoo prepared for its reopening this weekend.

The 147-hectare zoo was closed on March 14 due to the coronavirus epidemic in Indonesia, but will reopen on Saturday amid the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in order to restart the economy and help people to go about their daily routines.

Indonesia has recorded 40,400 coronavirus cases, with 2,231 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A visual story by epa’s Mast Irham.