A store shelf displays some of the most popular manga titles currently, with many of them inspiring anime adaptations. Japan's anime industry has seen a revival in recent years thanks to streaming platforms. EFE-EPA/Antonio Hermosin Gandul

Anime, the popular animation genre from Japan, is witnessing a resurgence in popularity, thanks to international streaming platforms that have rescued the cultural phenomenon from a crisis and taken anime series and films across the world.

After captivating generation of fans in many countries through famous TV series such as "Mazinger Z," "Dragon Ball," "Shin-chan", Japanese animation has found a new medium to reach bigger audiences, just when the industry was struggling to sustain its success.