Ana María Ortiz creating the jewelry she sells to be able to buy herself a bionic prosthetic hand. EFE/ Ana Escobar

Ana María Ortiz was born without a left hand, but her family was never able to afford a bionic prosthetic, which can cost up to 60,000 euros.

Today, the 14-year-old girl from Valencia is creating and selling her own jewelry to be able to buy herself a new bionic hand.

The teenager, who goes by the name ‘Anita’, says that living with one hand is “very natural” to her, but would like a bionic prosthetic due to back pain and an uneven hip.

(...)