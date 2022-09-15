American actress Anna Kendrick says of "Alice, Darling," a thriller about a woman in an abusive relationship that had its world premiere over the weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival, that it explores a subject she relates to personally and brought her feelings of vulnerability to the surface. "It's very personal. It's probably the most personal, the most intimate, movie that I've done," she said in an interview with Efe in Toronto.FILE/EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

American actress Anna Kendrick says of "Alice, Darling," a thriller about a woman in an abusive relationship that had its world premiere over the weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival, that it explores a subject she relates to personally and brought her feelings of vulnerability to the surface.

"It's very personal. It's probably the most personal, the most intimate, movie that I've done," she said in an interview with Efe in Toronto.

Kendrick also is one of the executive producers of the film, which was written by Alanna Francis ("The Rest of Us") and directed by English first-time filmmaker Mary Nighy, daughter of British actors Bill Nighy and Diana Quick.

The 37-year-old actress plays the role of a young woman, Alice, who suffers constant psychological manipulation at the hands of her boyfriend and whose only source of support are her two best friends.

The recipient of a best supporting actress Oscar nomination for her role in the 2009 film "Up in the Air," Kendrick revealed ahead of Sunday's world premiere her own experience with emotional and psychological abuse.

(...)