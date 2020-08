Soprano Anna Netrebko with her husband tenor Yusif Eyvazov during a rehearsal, photograph provided by Teatro dell'Opera, Rome, Italy, 7 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Teatro dell'Opera

Opera stars Anna Netrebko and her husband Yusif Eyvazov paid tribute to Rome, the city where they fell in love, with a gala recital.

The concert Omaggio a Roma on Thursday, which will be repeated on Sunday, was held in homage to the Italian capital, where they met onstage at the Costanzi Theatre in 2014.