The annual Brussels Comic Strip Festival kicked off in the Belgium capital on Friday.
Comic books are so rooted in the country’s culture that they are practically part of its DNA.
GRAF1755. BRUSELAS, 13/09/2019.- Uno de los estands del Comic Strip Festival de Bruselas, considerada la capital mundial del cómic por haber dado nacimiento a personajes como Tintín, Spirou, Lucky Luck o los Pitufos, que celebra este festival con multitud de editoriales procedentes de todo el mundo hasta el próximo 15 de septiembre. EFE/ Leticia López Aguilar
One of the stands of the Comic Strip Festival in Brussels, considered the world capital of the comic for having given birth to characters such as Tintin, Spirou, Lucky Luck or the Smurfs, which celebrates this festival with many publishers from around the world until next September 15. EFE/ Leticia López Aguilar
Colombian comic book illustrator Sindy Infante Saavedra flips through a graphic novel at her stand at the Comic Strip Festival in Brussels, considered the comic book's world capital for having given birth to characters such as Tintin, Spirou, Lucky Luck or the Smurfs, which celebrates this festival with many publishers from all over the world until next September 15. EFE/ Leticia López Aguilar
A visitor to the Comic Strip Festival in Brussels takes a picture with several Imperial Soldiers of the Star Wars film universe in one of the fair stands. The capital of Belgium, considered the world capital of the comic because it gave birth to characters such as Tintin, Spirou, Lucky Luck or the Smurfs, celebrates this festival with a multitude of publishers from around the world until next September 15. EFE/ Leticia López Aguilar
