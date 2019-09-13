Annual Comic Strip Festival takes place in Brussels

GRAF1755. BRUSELAS, 13/09/2019.- Uno de los estands del Comic Strip Festival de Bruselas, considerada la capital mundial del cómic por haber dado nacimiento a personajes como Tintín, Spirou, Lucky Luck o los Pitufos, que celebra este festival con multitud de editoriales procedentes de todo el mundo hasta el próximo 15 de septiembre. EFE/ Leticia López Aguilar

One of the stands of the Comic Strip Festival in Brussels, considered the world capital of the comic for having given birth to characters such as Tintin, Spirou, Lucky Luck or the Smurfs, which celebrates this festival with many publishers from around the world until next September 15. EFE/ Leticia López Aguilar

Colombian comic book illustrator Sindy Infante Saavedra flips through a graphic novel at her stand at the Comic Strip Festival in Brussels, considered the comic book's world capital for having given birth to characters such as Tintin, Spirou, Lucky Luck or the Smurfs, which celebrates this festival with many publishers from all over the world until next September 15. EFE/ Leticia López Aguilar