Two local chefs cook the food on the main street Ilica during a street art festival in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, 07 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

A barman stands near a helmet displayed in memory of victims of earthquake and coronavirus crisis during a street art festival in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, 07 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Music, art and design filled Zagreb's main street of Ilica for the annual Q'Art festival which this year was dedicated to the earthquake that in March rattled the Croatian capital causing significant damage.

Organizers of the street festival, disappointed that the renovation of many of the buildings that were seriously damaged by the earthquake had not yet started, called for "solidarity and cohesion."

A visual story by epa's Antonio Bat.