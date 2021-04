A media member looks at artworks by US artist Suzanne Lacy during a press preview of the exhibition 'ÄòAnother Energy: Power to Continue Challenging - 16 Women Artists from around the World'Äô at Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan, 21 April 2021. Presenting the works of 16 female artists from around the world, the exhibition will be opened to the public from 22 April until 26 September 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Media members look at artworks by Brazilian artist Anna Bella Geiger during a press preview of the exhibition 'Another Energy: Power to Continue Challenging - 16 Women Artists from around the World' at Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan, 21 April 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A media member looks at an artwork by Japanese artist Kimiyo Mishima during a press preview of the exhibition 'Another Energy: Power to Continue Challenging - 16 Women Artists from around the World' at Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan, 21 April 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Media members take pictures of an artworks by Japanese artist Kazuko Miyamoto during a press preview of the exhibition 'Another Energy: Power to Continue Challenging - 16 Women Artists from around the World' at Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan, 21 April 2021. Presenting the works of 16 female artists from around the world, the exhibition will be opened to the public from 22 April until 26 September 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Staff members stand before an artwork by Colombian artist Beatriz Gonzalez during a press preview of the exhibition 'Another Energy: Power to Continue Challenging - 16 Women Artists from around the World' at Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan, 21 April 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A media member looks at an artwork by British artist Phyllida Barlow during a press preview of the exhibition 'Another Energy: Power to Continue Challenging - 16 Women Artists from around the World' at Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan, 21 April 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Works of 16 veteran artists aged between 71-105 are on display in Tokyo to inspire driving forces to continue amid challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Another Energy: Power to Continue Challenging," includes around 130 artworks of paintings, sculptures, and installations.EFE

