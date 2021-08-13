EFEDemirciler/Bucak, Turkey

For 10 days, Turkey’s worst-ever wildfire wreaked havoc in Antalya, a province along the country’s idyllic southern coast.

Before firefighters could bring the blaze under control — thanks to the relief brought by torrential rainfall on Aug. 7 —, it had destroyed some 60,000 hectares of forest, nearly 60 villages or neighborhoods, and hundreds of homes, killing seven people and injuring over 100 more. The fires also claimed the lives of over 30,000 farm animals. EFE

epa-es/ks/jt