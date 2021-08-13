Antalya villagers take stock after historic wildfires

Antalya (Turkey), 09/08/2021.- (17/37) Huseyin Sari, a worker of the tourist safari center, where about 100 quad bikes were burnt, walks around burned quad bikes after a wildfire at the Manavgat district of Antalya, Turkey, 09 August 2021. The area mostly welcomes local tourists who come to enjoy nature especially after a hard year punctuated by lockdown and restriction periods depending on the highs and lows of the COVID pandemic. (Incendio, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Antalya (Turkey), 09/08/2021.- (18/37) A veterinarian treats a cat affected by smoke in a field hospital established by HAYTAP (The Federation of the Animals Rights in Turkey) for animals after a wildfire at the Manavgat district of Antalya, Turkey, 09 August 2021. It is not known how many wild animals living in the forest died in the fires, but about 33,000 farm animals perished. About 30 veterinarians and hundreds of volunteers work around the clock at the field hospital. Sheep, covered in mosquito nets to protect their wounds from flies, lay there in the shade trying to recover, and various animals such as cats, dogs, owls, and cows have been treated or are still being treated there. (Incendio, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Antalya (Turkey), 10/08/2021.- (25/37) Cemile Gullu cries in front of the burned remains of her house after a wildfire at the Bucak village of the Manavgat district in Antalya, Turkey, 10 August 2021. In Bucak, another village hit by the disaster, about 19 houses were completely burnt down, and many of them were demolished by state officials because they were deemed unsafe. (Incendio, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Antalya (Turkey), 09/08/2021.- (12/37) An aerial view taken with a drone shows burned trees and some part of the Hellenistic ancient city Lybre (Seleukeia) after a wildfire at the Kalemler village of the Manavgat district in Antalya, Turkey, 09 August 2021. Further away from the more known fires at the touristic resorts of Marmaris and Bodrum, Turkey'Äôs Antalya Manavgat district witnessed the country'Äôs biggest fire disaster. It all started on 28 July 2021 and took ten days to be brought under control but only after it burned some 60,000 hectares of forest, 59 villages or neighborhoods, and hundreds of houses. Seven people were killed and more than a hundred others were injured. Over 30,000 farm animals perished in the process as well. (Incendio, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Antalya (Turkey), 09/08/2021.- (20/37) Volunteers care for burned sheeps in a field hospital established by HAYTAP (The Federation of the Animals Rights in Turkey) for animals after a wildfire at the Manavgat district of Antalya, Turkey, 09 August 2021. It is not known how many wild animals living in the forest died in the fires, but about 33,000 farm animals perished. About 30 veterinarians and hundreds of volunteers work around the clock at the field hospital. Sheep, covered in mosquito nets to protect their wounds from flies, lay there in the shade trying to recover, and various animals such as cats, dogs, owls, and cows have been treated or are still being treated there. (Incendio, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Antalya (Turkey), 10/08/2021.- (36/37) Yusuf Sari, who works as a security guard at a company that sells construction materials, sits and looks around at his workplace that has a loss of more than 20 million Turkish Liras after a wildfire in the Manavgat district of Antalya, Turkey, 10 August 2021. The heavy rains of 07 August 2021 finally came to the rescue putting an end to the fire disaster in Manavgat that started on 28 July 2021 and took ten days to be brought under control. Amid the ashes, charred daily life objects, the rubble of what has been and is no more, the men and women of the region are still under shock and try to see what is left to salvage from their former lives. (Incendio, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Antalya (Turkey), 10/08/2021.- (33/37) Azize Sert steeps tea in her burnt house after a wildfire at the Evrenseki village of the Manavgat district in Antalya, Turkey, 10 August 2021. The heavy rains of 07 August 2021 finally came to the rescue putting an end to the fire disaster in Manavgat that started on 28 July 2021 and took ten days to be brought under control. Amid the ashes, charred daily life objects, the rubble of what has been and is no more, the men and women of the region are still under shock and try to see what is left to salvage from their former lives. (Incendio, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Antalya (Turkey), 10/08/2021.- (27/37) Cemile Gullu (L) and her daughter Fatma Gullu (R) look at their burnt chicken in front of the remains of her house after a wildfire at the Bucak village of the Manavgat district in Antalya, Turkey, 10 August 2021. Fatma Gullu, whose house was burnt and destroyed, now lives with her mother Cemile Gullu. They used to make a living from raising poultry, but half of their chickens have perished: 'If they had not evacuated us, we would have died here anyway. I've seen many fires, but I've never seen one like this. In the fire, the flames and smoke rose upwards, but this fire moved quickly from the ground. Our chickens perished, dozens of olive and pomegranate trees and vegetable gardens were destroyed,' Cemile Gullu said. (Incendio, Turquía) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

