Photograph of penguins on the ocean shore in Fildes Bay, near Professor Julio Escudero Base, on December 16, 2021. EFE/FILE/Alberto Valdes

Antarctica: journey to the end of the world, a glimpse of the future

Often dubbed ‘the end of the world,’ Antarctica has become the Earth’s thermometer.

Despite its remoteness, the ‘white continent’ influences natural phenomena in all corners of the world, from the temperature of the North Sea in Europe, the blossoming of cherry trees in Japan to the floods in northern Chile.

“Antarctica plays a powerful role in regulating the planet’s climate, not only because of its albedo (capacity to reflect solar radiation) but also because the marine current that surrounds it produces a series of interactions in the seas around the world, which in turn produces a very interesting ocean-atmosphere relationship that conditions an important part of the global climate,” director of the Chilean Antarctic Institute INACH, Marcelo Leppe, tells Efe. EFE



