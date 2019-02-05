Former US President Bill Clinton (L) spectates with Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry (R) in the second half of the NBA bassketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Feb. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Former US President Bill Clinton (L) talks to an unidentified woman while Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry (R) looks on in the first half of the NBA bassketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Feb. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (C) of Greece is surrounded by the Brooklyn Nets defense in the first half of the NBA bassketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Feb. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (L) tries to block Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (R) from passing the ball in the first half of the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Feb. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks the ball past the Brooklyn Nets defense in the first half of the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Feb. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the undisputed leader of the Milwaukee Bucks yet again with 30 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, which took them to a 113-94 victory against the beleaguered Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Monday.

The Bucks, who have the best record in the Eastern Conference, dominated the game and the scoring throughout.

The injury-depleted Nets missed 19 of their first 20 3-point attempts and ended the game with barely five 3-pointers out of 42 attempts.

Along with Antetokounmpo, who was Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second consecutive week, guard Malcolm Brogdon added another 16 points and point guard Eric Bledsoe 15 to be the second and third highest scorers for the Bucks respectively.

This was the fourth straight win for the Bucks - all of them by 10+ points - which allowed them to improve to 39-13 and consolidate their position as leaders of NBA.

Point guard D'Angelo Russell with 18 points continued being the top scorer for the Nets, who were without Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Jared Dudley and Allen Crabbe, all either starters or key reserves.

Point guard Shabazz Napier was also not at his inspired best going 0 for 10 behind the arc.

Forward DeMarre Carroll also missed his first eight overall before finishing 2 for 11.

Among those who attended the game was former United States President Bill Clinton and golfer Brooks Koepka, last year's US Open and PGA Championship winner.