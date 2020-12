Doctors hold a virgin during a demonstration against abortion in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 28 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

People hold a virgin during a demonstration against abortion in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 28 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Hundreds of people take part in a demonstration against abortion in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 28 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Hundreds of people take part in a demonstration against abortion in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 28 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Anti-abortion groups march in Argentina ahead of senate vote

Hundreds of anti-abortion demonstrators gathered on Monday at Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires to protest against a bill to legalize abortion.

Senate lawmakers will debate and vote on the bill on Tuesday.EFE-EPA