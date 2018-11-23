Sergio Ramos (2nd from right) trains with his Real Madrid teammates at the Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid on Friday, Nov. 23. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed that UEFA acted properly in a case involving the possible use of a banned substance by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos ahead of the 2017 Champions League final.

UEFA complied with the relevant directives, WADA said in a letter.

The matter became public Friday after German newsweekly Der Spiegel ran a report from Football Leaks contending that Ramos tested positive for dexamethasome following Real Madrid's victory over Juventus in the Champions League final.

Dexamethasome, an anti-inflammatory, is permitted if the player gives notice before testing. In this case, according to Football Leaks, the UEFA testers were advised that Ramos, 32, had taken a different drug.

UEFA accepted the explanation from Ramos and the club that the team's doctor made a mistake.

Der Spiegel's story also maintained that "no disciplinary action was taken, neither against the player nor against the team doctor from Real Madrid, despite all of the anomalies in the case."

Real Madrid reacted to the story within hours.

"Sergio Ramos has never breached anti-doping regulations," the club said in a brief statement, adding that UEFA "immediately closed the case referred to, as is customary in such instances, following tests carried out by experts from the World Anti-Doping Association and UEFA itself."

UEFA likewise rejected accusations of misconduct.

"All UEFA doping control cases are conducted in full compliance with the World Anti-Doping Agency Code," Europe's soccer confederation said in a statement.

"WADA itself has officially confirmed that everything was dealt with appropriately by UEFA and in accordance with the Code," the statement said.