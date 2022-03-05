Demonstrators protesting South Korea's presidential main candidates' lack of policies on gender issues march along Gwanghwamun Square towards the Blue House, the presidential office, on Feb. 27 2022. EFE/Andres Sanchez Braun

Demonstrators gather in central Seoul to protest against South Korea's main presidential candidates' lack of equality proposals, and cover their faces for fear of backlash from increasingly aggressive antifeminist groups, on Feb. 27, 2022. EFE/Andres Sanchez Braun

Expressions of hatred towards the feminist movement have reached new heights in South Korea, where gender politics have barely been brought up in the presidential election campaign at a time when many women are demanding more protection and rights.

They dress in white, hide their faces behind the masks and banners they carry and, except for a few men, all are women aged in their twenties.

They're demonstrating in central Seoul against what they consider is a major omission by the politicians who are running in the Mar. 9 presidential election.

(...)