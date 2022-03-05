EFE

By Andres Sanchez Braun.

Seoul

Expressions of hatred towards the feminist movement have reached new heights in South Korea, where gender politics have barely been brought up in the presidential election campaign at a time when many women are demanding more protection and rights.

They dress in white, hide their faces behind the masks and banners they carry and, except for a few men, all are women aged in their twenties.

They're demonstrating in central Seoul against what they consider is a major omission by the politicians who are running in the Mar. 9 presidential election.

(...)