Expressions of hatred towards the feminist movement have reached new heights in South Korea, where gender politics have barely been brought up in the presidential election campaign at a time when many women are demanding more protection and rights.
They dress in white, hide their faces behind the masks and banners they carry and, except for a few men, all are women aged in their twenties.
They're demonstrating in central Seoul against what they consider is a major omission by the politicians who are running in the Mar. 9 presidential election.
(...)