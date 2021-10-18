View from a drone of Alameda Juan Pablo II where people participated in a march in San Salvador (El Salvador). EFE/Vladimir Chicas

View from a drone of Alameda Juan Pablo II where people participated in a march in San Salvador (El Salvador). EFE/Vladimir Chicas

Thousands of people returned to the streets of the capital El Salvador Sunday to protest against the policies of the country's popular President Nayib Bukele ahead of the halfway mark of his five-year term in December.

Trade unionists, judges, human rights activists, ex-guerrillas, war veterans, opponents, feminists, and members of the LGTBQ+ community gathered to march to Gerardo Barrios Square in the heart of San Salvador.

Some 4,000 protesters rallied against a lack of transparency, the number of missing and femicides, the adoption of bitcoin as a legal tender with state funds, and what they consider to be an "authoritarian" drift. EFE