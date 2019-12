Indian police and paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside Jamia masjid, Kashmir's grand mosque in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir, 20 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary soldier walks outside Jamia masjid, Kashmir's grand mosque in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir, 20 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

By Shah Abbas

Srinagar, Dec. 20 (efe-epa): Locals on Friday raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans at the biggest mosque in India-administered Kashmir during the first Friday prayers in 20 weeks.

Prayers had been suspended after the Indian government forced a security lockdown in the disputed region and stripped it of its semi-autonomous status.