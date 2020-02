Actor Antonio Banderas during an interview with Efe in Los Angeles, US, 08 February 2020. EFE-EPA/ARMANDO ARORIZO

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas radiates an unusual calm for an Oscars nominee hours before the big ceremony.

Perhaps because he has ended a perfect year after picking up Spain's prestigious Goya film award and being nominated for an Academy Award or because his perspective has changed or because he knows that he's not the favorite to win. EFE-EPA