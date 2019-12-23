Anwar Horani has become a symbol for millions of young refugees after becoming the first refugee to obtain the European Refugee Qualifications Passport.
The passport (EQPR) is a document that recognizes refugees' qualifications and studies.
Anwar Horani, first refugee awarded EU skills passport
