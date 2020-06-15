US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (2-R) greets neighbor residents after an interview in Queens, New York, USA, 14 June 2020. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, well known for being a symbol of the United States' most progressive political branch, has called on Latino and Black communities to vote in November elections to put an end to President Donald Trump’s rule.

At a modest campaign event in Jackson Heights, a Queens neighborhood, ahead of the New York primaries on 23 June, AOC met with Efe to talk about Black Lives Matters, the forthcoming general election and the importance of reviewing the narratives of the country’s history.EFE-EPA

