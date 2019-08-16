Visitors view an art piece depicting the skeleton of a whale made from ecobricks in the 'Two Oceans Aquarium' in Cape Town, South Africa, 15 August 2019. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

The Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town recently became a member of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA), a global alliance for zoos, aquariums, associations and federations that aims to promote animal welfare, nature conservation and environmental compatibility.

"WAZA is pleased to welcome its newest member, the Two Oceans Aquarium, to the WAZA community," WAZA's interim CEO Martín Zordan said in a statement. "The addition of the Two Oceans Aquarium to WAZA expands representation among members and contributes to the continued growth and development of our membership base."

The Two Oceans Aquarium opened in 1995. It is named after its location on the southern tip of the African continent, where the Indian and Atlantic Oceans meet, and is home to a rich variety of marine life from the two oceans.

A visual story by epa's Nic Bothma