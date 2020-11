A person visits the exhibition 'Aqueous' (Aqueous), a concept inspired by classic blue, the color of 2020 according to the Pantone paint brand, and in water as an element, at Artechouse's headquarters in Miami Beach, Florida, US, 13 November 2020. EFE/ Ana Mengotti

A person visits the exhibition 'Aqueous' (Aqueous), a concept inspired by classic blue, the color of 2020 according to the Pantone paint brand, and in water as an element, at Artechouse's headquarters in Miami Beach, Florida, US, 13 November 2020. EFE/ Ana Mengotti

"Aqueous," an experience created by the Artechouse group in which art, science and technology converge, invites the public of Miami to dive into blue, a color that transmits tranquility and peace.

Inspired by classic blue, the color of 2020 according to the Pantone paint brand, and in water as an element, "Aqueous" opens its doors to the public Saturday at the Artechouse headquarters in Miami Beach and will remain open Until Apr. 14.EFE-EPA

ar/lds