Singers who want to make it in the Arab pop world, which boasts a huge audience, use an Egyptian colloquial dialect known as Masri which has become the go-to language when it comes to popular culture in the Middle East.

Cairo has long been a cultural hub in the region and its musicians, television shows and movies have a vast audience beyond Egypt’s borders.

Only Algeria and Morocco, where there is a strong French influence, have their own music genres, but they have little or no reach in the rest of the Arab world.

(...)