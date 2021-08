A partially-mummified man in a special tomb with a burial chamber in the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, Italy, 17 August 2021. EFE-EPA/Pompeii Archeological Park Press OfficeHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A skeleton in a special tomb with a burial chamber in the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, Italy, 17 August 2021. EFE-EPA/Pompeii Archeological Park Press Office HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Experts work on a special tomb with a burial chamber in the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, Italy, 17 August 2021. EFE-EPA/CESARE ABBATE

Partially mummified remains of a man discovered in Pompeii have raised questions among archeologists about burial practices in the Ancient Roman city, where deceased adults were traditionally cremated.

“It is a very important and unique discovery,” Llorenç Alapont, a researcher at the Department of Prehistory, Archeology and Ancient History at the University of Valencia and one of the people in charge of the excavation, told Efe.EFE

ccg/ta/jt