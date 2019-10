Archaeologist Vivi Evangeloglou examines the fragment of a sculpture depicting Aphrodite, possibly Hellenistic, just found in an ancient well16 meters deep found next to Roman baths in ancient Tenea, Chiliomodi in Corinthia, Greece, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

A picture taken by a drone shows the Roman baths discovered in ancient Tenea, Chiliomodi in Corinthia, Greece, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

An archaeologist examines ceramic sherds found at ancient Tenea and are awaiting cataloguing, research and possibly assembly, at the archaeological laboratory, where they will be studied, in Tenea, Chiliomodi in Corinthia, Greece, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

A picture taken by a drone shows the Roman baths discovered in ancient Tenea, Chiliomodi in Corinthia, Greece, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Numismatist Constantinos Lagos examines a Roman oil lamp depicting Aeneas carrying his father during Troy's evacuation, found in ancient Tenea, Chiliomodi in Corinthia, Greece, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Numismatist Constantinos Lagos examines a Late Archaic silver coin, found in ancient Tenea, Chiliomodi in Corinthia, Greece, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Ceramic vessels found at ancient Tenea are on display at the archaeological laboratory, where they will be studied, in Tenea, Chiliomodi in Corinthia, Greece, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Archaeologist Vivi Evangeloglou examines the fragment of a sculpture depicting Aphrodite, possibly Hellenistic, just found in an ancient well16 meters deep found next to Roman baths in ancient Tenea, Chiliomodi in Corinthia, Greece, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Archaeologist Constantine Psychas (L) transports debris removed by a colleague from an ancient well 16 meters deep found next to Roman baths in ancient Tenea, Chiliomodi in Corinthia, Greece, 15 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU