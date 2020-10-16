New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is the favorite in Saturday's elections, in which her Labor Party has a chance of obtaining a historic victory that could allow her to govern alone, a potential left turn to the new government.
According to the two most recent polls, Labor could win 59 to 61 seats of parliament’s available 120, raising the question of whether they will need to ally with the Green Party or obtain an absolute majority that would allow them to govern alone, the first time in more than two decades.EFE-EPA
