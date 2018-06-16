Emil Hallfredsson of Iceland celebrates with fans after the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Iceland in Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Felipe Trueba

Supporters of Argentina react during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Iceland in Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson of Iceland (C, top) in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Iceland in Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Sergio Aguero of Argentina in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Iceland in Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Lionel Messi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Iceland in Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Felipe Trueba

Argentina draws 1-1 with Iceland after Messi fails to convert penalti try.

Lionel Messi got off to a rocky start in his bid to lead Argentina to a World Cup title, failing to convert a penalty try as the Albiceleste drew 1-1 against Iceland here Saturday.

In a Group D match at Otkritie Arena pitting a side playing its first-ever World Cup match against a two-time champion, Argentina opened the scoring with a powerful, left-footed blast by Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in the 19th minute.

Iceland, which despite its small population is now a known and respected rival after reaching the Euro 2016 quarter-finals, got the equalizer four minutes later when forward Alfred Finnbogason finished from close range.

Right before the goal was scored, Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero had failed to clear a low shot by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Although the Albiceleste controlled the game and held possession for a total of 78 minutes, Icelandic goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson was the difference.

The veteran 34-year-old managed to stop nearly everything the Argentines sent his way, most importantly denying an attempt by Messi from the 12-yard mark in the 62nd minute.

That opportunity came after Maximiliano Meza was brought down by Hordur Magnusson after a cross had been sent into the area.

Messi took the penalty and opted to shoot toward the left side of the goal, but Halldorsson dove to his right and palmed it away to preserve the draw.

The missed opportunity is a frustrating start to this year's World Cup for the FC Barcelona superstar, who has come agonizingly close to leading Argentina to championships on the international stage.

Argentina barely lost 1-0 to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final and also fell short in penalty shootouts in the 2015 and 2016 Copa America championship matches, losing both times to Chile.