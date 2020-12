Thousands of people wait outside the Congress of the Nation for the vote in the Senate for the legalization of abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Thousands of people wait outside the Congress of the Nation for the vote in the Senate for the legalization of abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Thousands of people wait outside the Congress of the Nation for the vote in the Senate for the legalization of abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina will rapidly implement the newly approved law to legalize abortion to ensure greater reproductive rights reach women in the Latin American country, a top government official has said.

Vilma Ibarra, the legal and technical secretary of the Argentinian government, said the preparatory stage for the amendment of the law had begun and would soon be available to pregnant women. EFE-EPA